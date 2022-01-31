$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.69 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

LEA stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.75. The company had a trading volume of 362,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,232. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

