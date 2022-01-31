$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.52 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.63 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.