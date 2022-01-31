$424.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $424.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.50 million and the highest is $430.30 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $260.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

