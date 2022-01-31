444 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,133,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $445.90. 169,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.70 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.