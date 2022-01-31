45,000 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Veracyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

VCYT opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

