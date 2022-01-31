$48.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report sales of $48.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.58 million and the lowest is $48.50 million. Landec reported sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $354.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Landec by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.22. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

