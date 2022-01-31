$538.33 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce $538.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.10 million. Primo Water posted sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $67,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 1,020,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,830. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.