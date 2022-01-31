$6.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $28.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,847. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $114.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.