$60.83 Million in Sales Expected for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to report $60.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,324. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

