$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Resonant stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 9,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,025. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Resonant by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Resonant by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

