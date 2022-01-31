697,436 Shares in Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Acquired by New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000. Renovacor makes up about 1.8% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 4.04% of Renovacor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Shares of RCOR opened at $6.97 on Monday. Renovacor Inc has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 620,193 shares of company stock worth $5,007,846 over the last 90 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.