707,890 Shares in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 707,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 9.49% of Golden Path Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

