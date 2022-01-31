7,185 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medifast by 138.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $227,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $5,934,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $242,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $191.75 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

