75,005 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,000. Cloudflare accounts for 3.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,764. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.81 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

