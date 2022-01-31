$826.56 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce sales of $826.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $789.24 million to $878.83 million. Incyte posted sales of $789.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

