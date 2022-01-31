831 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,136,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.33. 3,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

