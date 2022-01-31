8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.