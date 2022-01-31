9,897 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $194.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.54. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.