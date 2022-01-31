Aavegotchi (GHST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.87 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00005312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $126.87 million and approximately $38.62 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 63,941,772 coins and its circulating supply is 62,177,609 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

