AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $220.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.