Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 523,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after buying an additional 95,886 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

