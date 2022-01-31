Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 523,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,886 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.35 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

