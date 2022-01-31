AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $155.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.71.

AbbVie stock opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

