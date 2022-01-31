Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,732. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

