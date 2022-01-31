Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,732. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
