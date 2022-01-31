ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $441,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $283,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.