ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

AAVMY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $16.01 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

