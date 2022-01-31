Abri SPAC I Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 7th (NASDAQ:ASPAU)

Abri SPAC I’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 7th. Abri SPAC I had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Abri SPAC I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ASPAU stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Abri SPAC I has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abri SPAC I stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

