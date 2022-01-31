Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $18.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth $9,067,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter worth $6,259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $403.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

