ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.69 Million

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $561.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the lowest is $545.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 623,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,794. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

