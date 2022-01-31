Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADPT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.66. 6,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,868. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $67.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

