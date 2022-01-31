Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 9.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.42. 5,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,194,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 841,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,369,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 673.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 405,482 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

