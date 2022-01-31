Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMD stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

