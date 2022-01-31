Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

ADN stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

