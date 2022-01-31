Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 423 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEZ opened at $77.51 on Monday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

