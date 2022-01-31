Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

