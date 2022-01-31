Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 991,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 291,862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIN opened at $3.39 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

