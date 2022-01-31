Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $65.31 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $78.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.897 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.