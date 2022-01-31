Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.97. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 11,575 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after buying an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 575,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.