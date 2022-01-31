AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Up 216.7% in January

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. AGC has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.79.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

