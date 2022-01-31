AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

AGF Management stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,743. The company has a market cap of C$513.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$6.46 and a 52 week high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

