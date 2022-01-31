AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an equal wight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.45 and a one year high of C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$499.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.