AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

