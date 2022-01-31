Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$84.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$81.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.30.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$93.19. The firm has a market cap of C$14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 over the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

