Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Shares of ACGBY opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.