Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.3% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,420,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 225,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,752,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $277.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

