Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $356,827,000 after acquiring an additional 94,092 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

