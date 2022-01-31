Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 181.5% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

