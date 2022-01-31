Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Sells $14,436,471.14 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

