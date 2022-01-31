Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.50.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $463.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $592.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $432.09 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

