Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

